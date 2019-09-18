NBA G League Announces $100K Prize for 2019 Winter Showcase in Las Vegas

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 22: Trey Lewis #3 of the Salt Lake City Stars handles the ball against the Delaware Blue Coasts during the NBA G League Winter Showcase at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 22, 2018. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Isaac Brekken/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

The NBA G League announced a reconfiguration of its Winter Showcase on Wednesday, which will have a new tournament format that will award the winning team $100,000. 

The event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from Dec. 19-22. 

"We are thrilled to once again partner with MGM Resorts to bring the NBA G League Winter Showcase back to Mandalay Bay and Las Vegas," NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement.  "The Winter Showcase has long been a marquee event on the NBA G League calendar and we're excited to introduce the new tournament format this season."

The event will seed the teams 1-28 based on their record through the first 12 games of the G League season. The top four teams will be placed into a championship bracket. The remaining 24 teams will be divided into six four-team brackets, with the games counting toward the teams' regular-season records.

From the player perspective, the $100,000 prize will undoubtedly create a highly competitive environment. Players under G League contracts earned $35,000 last season, though there are players in the G League competing under NBA or two-way contracts who earn more.

For those players earning $35,000, a championship could mean a salary bump of about 24 percent from their regular-season number. That's a significant number that could make the G League a more viable financial avenue for players, many of whom also play overseas. 

This also may be a test run for a potential midseason tournament, which commissioner Adam Silver has mentioned as an idea for the NBA.

Related

    IT Out 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery

    Wizards guard hurt his thumb playing pickup with teammates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT Out 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery

    Wizards guard hurt his thumb playing pickup with teammates

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph 'Definitely' Wants to Play for Team USA at 2020 Olympics

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph 'Definitely' Wants to Play for Team USA at 2020 Olympics

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph: 'I Wish We Could Still Play With' KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: 'I Wish We Could Still Play With' KD

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Lillard Plans to Play for Team USA in 2020 Olympics

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lillard Plans to Play for Team USA in 2020 Olympics

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report