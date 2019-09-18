Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. to Partner with Swedish Watchmaker Daniel Wellington

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. to Partner with Swedish Watchmaker Daniel WellingtonSeptember 18, 2019
Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. parlayed wearing a watch on the field in Week 1 into a marketing deal.
Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington announced a partnership with Beckham on Wednesday:
Daniel Wellington @itisDW
Making an entrance! We’re thrilled to announce that @obj is joining #DanielWellington as one of our new Icons. #OdellBeckhamJr https://t.co/SaAj6cqr8w
"There's always a method to the madness," Beckham said, via ESPN's Jake Trotter. "The partnership with Daniel Wellington, I'm very happy to do that."
Beckham's watch became a hot topic of conversation in the Browns' season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Richard Mille spokeswoman Laura Hughes confirmed the limited-edition watch has a value of $189,500.
The NFL responded by informing Beckham wearing watches during games is prohibited because it is a "hard object." He teased wearing a different Richard Mille watch valued at $2.02 million in Week 2 against the New York Jets, but took it off after pregame warmups.
There was speculation Beckham's Week 2 bling was fake, with Watch Anish writing on Instagram the material was plastic, not sapphire.
Whether or not Beckham was displaying the real Richard Mille jewelry Monday night, everything worked out for the three-time Pro Bowler with an advertising contract.
Jalen Ramsey Will Play on TNF
Doug Marrone said he and Jalen Ramsey cleared the air yesterday after trade demand: ‘That’s behind us right now’