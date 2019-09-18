2019 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Huge Favorite to Win Award After Week 2

2019 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Huge Favorite to Win Award After Week 2September 18, 2019
D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press
It's been a decade since we've had a repeat NFL MVP.
Through the first two weeks of the 2019 season, Patrick Mahomes is a huge favorite to join that select group. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is currently listed as +225 to take home the MVP at Caesars, followed by Tom Brady (+750), Dak Prescott (+850) and Deshaun Watson (+850):
