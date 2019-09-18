Paul Pogba Not 'A Big Loss' If He Leaves Manchester United, Says Paul Scholes

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Paul Scholes has said Manchester United record signing Paul Pogba wouldn't be "a big loss" to the club if he leaves, citing the Frenchman's apparent desire to join Real Madrid.

Pogba—who rejoined the Red Devils in 2016 after four years at Juventus—has been strongly linked with Los Blancos this year and described them as a "dream club" in March.

The 26-year-old has been prominent in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's XI when fully fit, but 13-time Premier League winner Scholes argued United would get over a Pogba exit, per Goal's Jamie Smith:

"I think it's quite clear he wants to move on. He wanted to go to Real Madrid, for whatever reason it didn't happen. I wouldn't be surprised if the same offer had been made like with Cristiano (Ronaldo) when he was at United.

"If they've asked him to stay for a year we'll see what happens, but I don't think he'll be a big loss to United.

"I don't think his form has been great anyway, over the two or three years he's been there. I'm sure there are more players who can do just as good a job."

Solskjaer spoke to reporters after United drew 1-1 at Southampton prior to the recent international break, defending Pogba from the weight of expectation upon him, via the Manchester Evening News:

Pogba's reputation has taken a dive in the three years since he moved back to United. The France star was a consistent title-winner under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the more senior figures at the Old Lady were better-equipped to accommodate him.

But he's been expected to be the centrepiece since rejoining United for £89 million, a role in stark contrast to the more free-roaming one he played in Italy. Not to mention a fractious relationship with Solskjaer's predecessor, Jose Mourinho, led to a downturn in on-field productivity at United.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has been fairly forthcoming regarding his admiration of Pogba in the past, and journalist Sid Lowe told Football Focus (via Match of the Day) the midfielder was a big priority this summer:

One can only judge how big a loss Pogba would be after learning the details of his departure. Many fans adore the former academy star, but the loss may not feel as grave if his sale attracted a big enough fee to invest in one or more exciting replacements, for example.

Pogba is also sure to have rankled some supporters following his flirtations with a transfer. James Robson of the Evening Standard recently addressed the "clever game" he's playing in an effort to get his dream Real move:

The injured star missed the recent 1-0 win over Leicester City and is fighting to return to fitness in time for Sunday's Premier League trip to West Ham United.