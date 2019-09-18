Antonio Brown Sexual Assault Accuser Contacted by Allegheny County DA, Police

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Authorities in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, contacted the lawyer for Britney Taylor regarding the sexual assault allegations she made against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor filed a civil lawsuit last week in which she alleged Brown assaulted her in June 2017 and May 2018.

On Sept. 11, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. confirmed his office would look into an accusation that Brown "exposed himself and kissed Britney Taylor without her consent" at his home in Pennsylvania in June 2017.

Two more alleged assaults occurred in Florida, where Taylor had flown to help Brown train in the offseason, per USA Today's Tom Schad and Jori Epstein:

"Another time in 2017, Brown masturbated behind her and ejaculated on her back, the lawsuit claims. Included in the complaint are explicit messages that Brown allegedly sent her about the incident.

[...]

"The two allegedly reconnected in 2018. The lawsuit claims that Taylor was visiting Brown in the Miami area when, on May 20, he pinned her down and penetrated her even as she shouted 'no' and 'stop.'"

Brown issued a statement through his lawyer Sept. 10 denying the allegations:

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko detailed additional allegations against Brown, ranging from failing to pay independent contractors to a second woman who said Brown walked up behind her naked "holding a small hand towel over his genitals."

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the NFL met with Taylor on Monday, interviewing her for 10 hours. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the league was looking to formally meet with Brown as well.

Brown made his Patriots debut in the team's 43-0 Week 2 defeat over the Miami Dolphins. He caught four passes for 56 yards.