Thomas Tuchel Says Neymar 'Always Trained Professionally' Amid Barcelona Links

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel knows the links between Neymar and former club Barcelona this summer left some Paris Saint-Germain fans angry, but he said the world's most-expensive player acted "professionally."

Tuchel spoke before PSG's UEFA Champions League opener against Real Madrid on Wednesday and addressed the issue of Neymar winning the fans back over, per MailOnline's James Ayles:

"You could feel that, and I can understand if the fans are angry, even permanently. Nevertheless, there is also a side between me as a coach and him as a player. There was never a break or a discrepancy.

"That's why it was very easy for me to let him play. He has always trained professionally. I feel that the decision was a relief to him, even though it was against his wishes."

Tuchel called any boos Neymar has been hearing from PSG fans a "reality" the Brazil international has to deal with. Anger toward Neymar from the home faithful in the French capital has been palpable at the start of the season.

Discontent followed a summer-long transfer saga between the player and Barca. A return to the Camp Nou never materialised, and to say the reaction Neymar has been subjected to in Paris has been lukewarm would be an understatement.

He was booed at the Parc des Princes during his home opener against Strasbourg on Saturday, and banners adorned sections of the stadium insulting the 27-year-old and criticising his actions.

For his part, Neymar has been up front about what happened during the summer but has still promised to stay committed to the PSG cause this season:

However, the player also intends to adapt to what he's been hearing from the stands:

Neymar won't be able to drown out the jeers by focusing on playing because he's suspended for the visit of Real. The gifted attacker was originally handed a three-match ban after posting comments on Instagram criticising match officials following last season's round-of-16 defeat to Manchester United.

On Tuesday, the ban was reduced to two matches, per BBC Sport.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, PSG are a better side whenever Neymar starts. He added to his already impressive numbers by scoring a last-minute winner against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 with a superb bicycle kick:

Neymar is the creative heartbeat of Tuchel's team, as well as one of its most consistent goalscorers. Both of those qualities will be missed with fellow strikers Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani also sidelined, per Aaron Stokes of the Daily Star.

Real will likely be most thankful for not having to contain Neymar. Los Blancos were also keen to sign him this summer, but they may inadvertently remind PSG supporters why they need the Brazilian if Tuchel's team fall behind early in Group A.