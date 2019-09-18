Does Troy Polamalu Deserve Your 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

Troy Polamalu is a 2-time Super Bowl champion and was named to the Pittsburgh Steelers' All-Time Team and 2000's All-Decade Team. 

In his 12-year career, Polamalu was a 4-time First-Team All-Pro and 8-time Pro Bowl Selection.

Watch the video above to see the case for him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

To cast your vote for who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, head to the official website.


