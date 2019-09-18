WWE NXT on USA: Predicting What Fans Can Expect from New 2-Hour Show

WWE NXT on USA: Predicting What Fans Can Expect from New 2-Hour ShowSeptember 18, 2019
The next month or so is arguably the most important in WWE's recent history.
The landscape of the company is going to change significantly on two fronts. Next month, SmackDown moves to FOX and a new Friday night slot, which is going to shake things up on the main roster.
But perhaps more important than that is the fact that this week, NXT moves to its new home on USA, with an extended timeslot in addition.
With All Elite Wrestling's weekly show also airing on Wednesday nights later this year, this is huge moment in time for professional wrestling.
NXT has proven to be the brand in WWE where the best action often comes, and for that to continue on USA, there will likely be a few changes. Here's what fans can expect from the move.
A Show Offering an Alternative to Raw and SmackDown
For NXT to truly thrive with its new extended timeslot, it has to offer fans something different to what is already out there.
That's perhaps even more important given it's going head-to-head with another show in the shape of AEW, so expect the new-look NXT to have a completely different feel to Raw and SmackDown moving forward.
With Triple H in charge, that was perhaps inevitable anyway, but count on edgier, more aggressive content, perhaps not too dissimilar to the Attitude Era.
Wrestling fans will be hoping that NXT vs. AEW can spark memories of the rivalry between WWE and WCW, and to do so, NXT will have to step outside of its comfort zone.
But with a talented roster and a new timeslot to fill, the opportunity is there for the company to make its third brand truly unique.
The Big NXT Names Staying on the Brand Permanently
For years, NXT has been a breeding ground for future world champions in WWE.
The list of stars who have graduated from Full Sail University to headline major shows on the main roster is endless, but that should start to change now NXT is on USA.
With WWE surely determined to make the show feel as important as Raw and SmackDown, particularly with it squaring off against AEW on a weekly basis, the bigger names will likely stick around on NXT.
Adam Cole could become the flagship bearer for the new era on the brand, and stay there for years. The likes of Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream, once inevitably destined for the main roster, now have no reason to leave.
NXT can become a vitally-important brand of WWE's programming, and with its own talent pool to boot, it can be just as important as Raw and SmackDown.
The Kevin Owens Show
It's clear that for the next few weeks at least, Kevin Owens is out of the picture on SmackDown Live in terms of in-ring competition.
So it's perhaps inevitable that he's likely to show up on the first NXT show on USA this week.
Have Triple H declare that he wants the first show to start with a bang, and have Adam Cole defend the NXT Championship in a huge, dream match with Owens.
Imagine the momentum it would generate for NXT if Owens dropped back down to NXT and won the title.
Not only would it give his career fresh impetus, but it would also set the scene for more guys to follow him to the brand, too..
Even More Superstars Crossing Brands
With NXT going up directly against AEW on TNT, Kevin Owens won't be the only main roster star switching to the yellow and black brand.
Fans have seen plenty of examples of big names making one-off appearances on NXT in the past, but with the show now on USA, that's going to get turned up a notch for sure.
Instead of one-off matches for big names from Raw and SmackDown, expect stars who don't have any immediate plans on the main roster to come for longer stays on NXT.
WWE will be intent on making NXT feel like a legitimate third brand moving forward, and one major way to do that is trading guys like The New Day, The Revival and Shinsuke Nakamura back to NXT for a few weeks at least.
That is a sure-fire way for the brand to ensure it competes with AEW on a weekly basis.