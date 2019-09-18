WWE NXT on USA: Predicting What Fans Can Expect from New 2-Hour Show

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The next month or so is arguably the most important in WWE's recent history.

The landscape of the company is going to change significantly on two fronts. Next month, SmackDown moves to FOX and a new Friday night slot, which is going to shake things up on the main roster.

But perhaps more important than that is the fact that this week, NXT moves to its new home on USA, with an extended timeslot in addition.

With All Elite Wrestling's weekly show also airing on Wednesday nights later this year, this is huge moment in time for professional wrestling.

NXT has proven to be the brand in WWE where the best action often comes, and for that to continue on USA, there will likely be a few changes. Here's what fans can expect from the move.