Antoine Griezmann: It Will Take Time to 'Understand' Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has said it will take time for him "to get used to" playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

The Frenchman signed for Barca from Atletico Madrid back in July, but it took until Tuesday's 0-0 UEFA Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund for Griezmann, Messi and Suarez to be on the pitch together in the 2019-20 campaign.

Messi had been out of action since the start of the new season due to a foot injury, but he joined Suarez and Griezmann in attack against Dortmund when he replaced Ansu Fati just before the hour mark at the Westfalenstadion.

The Spanish champions could not break the deadlock, though, and they were eventually indebted to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for escaping from the Group F clash with a point (U.S. only):

It is widely expected Suarez, Messi and Griezmann will form a fearsome attacking trio at the Camp Nou given they have been three of the most prolific goalscorers in Spain in recent seasons:

However, after the Dortmund stalemate, Griezmann preached patience while their relationship develops, per Movistar+ (h/t Brendan McLoughlin of Goal):

"It's my second month since I arrived. I have to get used to it and play more with them to understand the movements of Suarez and Leo. We have not knocked on the door enough, and we must improve and work at it. It is a point but Marc stopped a penalty and made other saves."

Barca have not made the best of starts to the 2019-20 season, winning only two of their five games so far in the campaign.

A 2-0 La Liga defeat for Atleti at Real Sociedad on Saturday, though, means the Blaugrana are only three points back from leaders Sevilla in the Spanish top flight:

Messi's return will be a big fillip for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Barca's next three matches are against Granada, Villarreal and Getafe in La Liga, during which the Argentinian should be able to get back up to full speed before their next Champions League game against Inter Milan on October 2.