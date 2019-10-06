Steelers' Mason Rudolph Concussed, Hospitalized After Scary Hit by Earl Thomas

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter after appearing to be knocked unconscious and diagnosed with a concussion.

Rudolph, 24, went down on a hit by Earl Thomas as he attempted to make a throw, with his head hitting the field as he went to the ground. He was able to walk off the field on his own power. The Steelers medical staff had initially brought out a cart to the field, but it malfunctioned.

Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch tweeted that Rudolph was being transported to the hospital.

Before exiting, Rudolph was 13-of-20 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown without an interception.

In his second NFL season, Rudolph took over as the Steelers starting quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury. He's led the team to a 1-1 record as a starter, throwing for 515 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions.

"I'm excited to step up," Rudolph told reporters after being named starter. "That's what backups do. That's what I've done my entire career, whether it be high school, college or now. Nothing different for me.

"I try to prepare like I'm the starter when I'm not, and I'm going to continue to go through my same weekly routine, put a good game plan together with the staff and go execute."

Undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges will take over for Rudolph with him out of the lineup.