Jurgen Klopp Criticises Jose Callejon, VAR for Penalty Decision vs. Napoli

Jurgen Klopp is convinced Jose Callejon wasn't fouled when the Spanish forward won a penalty during Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Napoli in Group E of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds manager told BT Sport (h/t Goal) the spot-kick should never have been given: "What can I say? For me, it's clear and obvious not a penalty because Callejon jumps before there's any contact. But we can't change that. We have to be critical with ourselves. We could have done better."

While Klopp feels Liverpoool should look to themselves for answers, he also criticised the lack of input from VAR, per David Maddock of the Daily Mirror: "When you see it again, you can see it is a clear mistake. But then human beings are the ones who decide if there is a mistake—and with VAR as long as human beings decide, then there is a potential for failure."

Klopp's ire was raised when the referee pointed to the spot after left-back Andy Robertson was judged to have felled Callejon with eight minutes left (BT Sport UK only):

The penalty decision—along with a rare gaffe from centre-back Virgil van Dijk that led to a goal from Fernando Llorente in stoppage time—condemned Liverpool to a first defeat this season.

Even so, recent history says Klopp won't let this particular setback get him down for long. Liverpool lost in Naples last season and still went on to win the competition.

One part of history repeating itself prompted a moment of wry humour from Napoli chief Carlo Ancelotti:

One loss shouldn't be reason for panic stations for a squad that is still arguably the strongest on the continent. The Van Dijk-led defence is usually flawless and will be boosted when goalkeeper Alisson Becker returns from injury. The Brazil international stopper is expected back in October, per Theo Squires of the Liverpool Echo.

A forward line featuring Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah has been clicking at the start of the campaign. Meanwhile, holding midfielder Fabinho is becoming one of the best at his position:

Liverpool won't take long to get back on track, but Klopp has raised an important issue about the dynamics of VAR. The review system was designed to correct mistakes made by regular match officials. Yet the VAR booths are often occupied by the same referees who used to have sole authority. It can still lead to questionable calls.

For example, Youri Tielemans' challenge on Callum Wilson when Leicester City beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League last month went unpunished.

Martin Atkinson, who regularly takes on-pitch charge of league games, reviewed the tackle but still backed match official Peter Bankes, according to Reuters.

If the people whose performances the technology was supposed to improve are making the final say on VAR, it's reasonable to ask what is the point of the process?

It's a contradiction inherent in the nature and structure of VAR and one Klopp feels Liverpool fell foul of to ensure a disappointing start to the defence of Europe's most prestigious trophy.