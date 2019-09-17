WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 17

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The night's action kicked off with The New Day–WWE champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E–battling Randy Orton and SmackDown tag team champions The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a huge Six-Man Tag Team match.

Looking to erase the disappointment of Sunday's tag team title loss, Big E and Woods took the fight to Dawson early and often, grounding the old-school enforcer. A tag to Orton did the heels no favors as New Day's well-oiled machine left their opposition reeling heading into the break.

Following the commercial, the heels worked over Woods' previously injured knee. The Revival grounded him and trapped him in submissions, looking to force a submission. Woods fought out but before he could make the tag, an alert Wilder cut the ring off.

The heels continued their dominance through another break.

Woods tagged Kingston into the match just in time to return from the commercial and the WWE champion rolled, wiping out anyone in his path. He delivered SOS but Dawson broke up the pinfall.

Orton dropped Kingston with a DDT but Big E disposed of The Viper, sending him face-first into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Kingston delivered a double DDT to The Revival and put Dawson away with Trouble in Paradise for the pinfall victory.

Moments after the conclusion of the match, Brock Lesnar's music played and The Beast appeared to a thunderous ovation from the stunned audience. The former universal champion stalked toward the squared circle, flanked by his advocate Paul Heyman.

Heyman announced Kingston will defend against Lesnar on the October 4 episode of SmackDown Live on Fox. Kingston accepted the challenge and ate an F-5 for his trouble.

Result

The New Day defeated The Revival and Orton

Grade

A+

Analysis

And with that, Fox has a marquee, pay-per-view main event on its hands for its SmackDown debut.

Lesnar's appearance was an absolute shocker and the fans reacted accordingly. Even though there was this slight expectation that Lesnar would appear more frequently on SmackDown once the show moved to Fox, if only to capitalize on his ratings appeal, there is still some surprise that his championship opportunity will come against Kingston on night one with the network.

Especially since WWE did not advertise, hype or otherwise hint The Beast would be appearing on tonight's show. That may be a missed opportunity on their part but the element of surprise elevated the segment and made the announcement that much more impactful.

As for the match that preceded it, it was every excellent multi-man tag match on WWE TV these days. If anything, it appears to have eliminated Orton from the title hunt for the time being.