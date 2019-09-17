Antonio Brown's Former Doctor Alleges WR Didn't Pay Bill, Farted in His Face

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has a history of failing to pay money owed for services, which includes a doctor he disrespected on their first meeting.

Dr. Victor Prisk met with Brown in August of 2018, but the New England Patriots receiver showed up three hours late and then farted several times during the session. There was a video of the exchange obtained by TMZ Sports, which showed Brown laughing after each incident.



"It seemed just childish to me," Prisk said, per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. "I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face."

To make matters worse, Brown agreed to pay Prisk $500 an hour to serve as his "wellness coach" but never paid him.

"He tells you he’s going to make it totally worth your while," Prisk said. "He’s gonna invest in your business, invest in you. You’re part of my family. Call God and all that. But he doesn’t do that, and he doesn’t even pay the bill."

The doctor, who runs Prisk Orthopaedics and Wellness in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit against Brown seeking $11,500, which is still pending.

According to Klemko, there are a "half-dozen lawsuits" against Brown for a refusal to pay wages for various part-time employees. There have also been multiple accusations of sexual misconduct as well as other disturbing behavior where he has mistreated others over the last few years.