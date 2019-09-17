Jerry Colangelo: Team USA Would Have Won 2019 FIBA World Cup Without Injuries

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said he believes the U.S. would have won the 2019 FIBA World Cup had it not been for injuries.

"I believe that if we didn't have those injuries, we would have won," Colangelo told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. "The injuries were just too much to absorb."

Kyle Kuzma was forced to withdraw due to injury after the team's first exhibition game, while Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart also missed time in the World Cup with injuries. Others, like Kyle Lowry, were forced to withdraw from the team much earlier in the process.

