Jerry Colangelo: Team USA Would Have Won 2019 FIBA World Cup Without Injuries

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

SHENZHEN, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Managing Director Jerry Colangelo of the USA Basketball Men's National Team takes in the game against Team Brazil during the 2019 FIBA World Cup Classification Round at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center on September 9, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said he believes the U.S. would have won the 2019 FIBA World Cup had it not been for injuries.

"I believe that if we didn't have those injuries, we would have won," Colangelo told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. "The injuries were just too much to absorb."

Kyle Kuzma was forced to withdraw due to injury after the team's first exhibition game, while Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart also missed time in the World Cup with injuries. Others, like Kyle Lowry, were forced to withdraw from the team much earlier in the process. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Harden Fires Back at Doubters

    😤 Claps back at playoff no-show label ✊ Ready to 'go into war' with Russ ➡️ Beard opens up to Howard Beck

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Fires Back at Doubters

    😤 Claps back at playoff no-show label ✊ Ready to 'go into war' with Russ ➡️ Beard opens up to Howard Beck

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Can AD Be LBJ's Best Teammate Ever?

    Why Anthony Davis may jump Wade, Bosh and Love

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can AD Be LBJ's Best Teammate Ever?

    Why Anthony Davis may jump Wade, Bosh and Love

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Iso Scorer at Every Position

    You don't want to face them one-on-one

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Best Iso Scorer at Every Position

    You don't want to face them one-on-one

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

    Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens and Wyc Grousbeck create Cincoro Tequila

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

    Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens and Wyc Grousbeck create Cincoro Tequila

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report