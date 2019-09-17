Jets' Jamal Adams Confirms He Was Benched in Monday Night Blowout vs. Browns

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: Safety Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets in action against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

The New York Jets benched starting safety Jamal Adams in Monday's 23-3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

"Yeah, I was benched," Adams said in an interview with WFAN (h/t Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News). "They benched me. I tried to anticipate a play... and I anticipated wrong. It happens." 

Adams picked up penalties on back-to-back snaps on the Browns' final drive in the fourth quarter. He committed offside on a 2nd-and-8 and then encroached when Cleveland lined up for a 2nd-and-3.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

