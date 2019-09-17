Jets' Jamal Adams Confirms He Was Benched in Monday Night Blowout vs. Browns

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The New York Jets benched starting safety Jamal Adams in Monday's 23-3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

"Yeah, I was benched," Adams said in an interview with WFAN (h/t Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News). "They benched me. I tried to anticipate a play... and I anticipated wrong. It happens."

Adams picked up penalties on back-to-back snaps on the Browns' final drive in the fourth quarter. He committed offside on a 2nd-and-8 and then encroached when Cleveland lined up for a 2nd-and-3.

