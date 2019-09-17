Latest on WWE-FS1 Studio Show, Bobby Lashley's Return, Cedric Alexander's Push

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Renee Young, Cathy Kelly Expected for WWE FS1 Studio Show

In conjunction with SmackDown Live moving from USA Network to Fox beginning in October, WWE will air a weekly studio show on FS1.

The show, which is scheduled to air every Tuesday night, is expected to be hosted by WWE Raw commentator Renee Young, according to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

Additionally, PWInsider reported that NXT backstage interviewer and WWE digital host Cathy Kelly may have a role on the show. Although it isn't official, there has reportedly been talk regarding WWE Hall of Famer Booker T serving as the co-host alongside Young as well.

The show, which will air live from Los Angeles, remains a work in progress as multiple WWE personalities have reportedly been auditioning to be part of it in recent weeks.

While there isn't much known about the show at this point, it will likely feature WWE highlights and interviews, and it figures to set the table for SmackDown given that both shows will be under the Fox umbrella.

Simply having SmackDown on Fox is a huge move for WWE in terms of gaining additional exposure, but the studio show is a coup as well in terms of potentially drawing in new fans with the type of programming that sports fans are accustomed to.

Lashley's Tweet Suggests Return May Be Near

Bobby Lashley has been out since July, but there is speculation he could be on the verge of returning based on a recent tweet.

Lashley took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted the following GIF:

According to Middleton, Lashley underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow and it was initially reported that he would be out until early November.

Luke Harper, Rusev and AOP have all returned in recent days after lengthy absences ahead of next month's WWE draft. If Lashley is healthy enough to do so, getting him back on television prior to the draft would be an impactful move.

Prior to his injury, Lashley was a constant presence on Raw as a top heel. He held the Intercontinental Championship earlier in the year before dropping it to Finn Balor at WrestleMania and feuded with Braun Strowman shortly before his absence.

Given the intense nature of their rivalry and the fact that Strowman fell to Universal champion Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions, it stands to reason that Lashley could resume his rivalry with The Monster Among Men when he returns.

He is also a candidate to go after Rollins or WWE champion Kofi Kingston due to the credibility he brings with his size and MMA background.

Regardless of how Lashley is utilized, WWE would benefit greatly from having a performer of his caliber back in the fold ahead of SmackDown's move to Fox.

Latest on Cedric Alexander's Push

Cedric Alexander had a ton of momentum on his side entering Clash of Champions on Sunday, but after losing to United States champion AJ Styles on the Kickoff Show, there is some uncertainty regarding where he stands in the Raw pecking order.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Middleton), Alexander lost to Styles at Clash of Champions because WWE Chairman Vince McMahon "wanted to bury" him.

Alexander pinned Styles in a 10-man tag-team match on Raw last week, but he fell to Styles at Clash of Champions and then took the loss in a six-man tag-team match on Monday's Raw that pitted him and The Viking Raiders against The OC.

Given his momentum, Alexander seemed like a strong candidate to beat Styles for the title at Clash of Champions, but he is suddenly in danger of sliding down the card.

It was previously reported by Meltzer (h/t Middleton) that Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman wanted to give Alexander a "slow push" to the "top rung" of the ladder in WWE.

That is in danger of falling apart given how Alexander has been booked in recent days, but it could also be a sign that WWE is transitioning Alexander into a different role.

With the draft coming up next month, perhaps the decision was made to give Alexander a few losses and then allow him to start fresh on SmackDown.

Whatever the case, Alexander is a big-time in-ring talent who adds a great deal of value to WWE's midcard scene.

