Look: Jamal Adams Removes Jets from Twitter Bio, Says He Never Unfollowed Them

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Jamal Adams is a star safety for the New York Jets, but his social media accounts no longer reflect that.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman noticed Tuesday that Adams removed mentions of the Jets from his Instagram and Twitter bios:

Kleiman also reported that Adams unfollowed the Jets, but Adams told ESPN's Dianna Russini that he never followed them in the first place:

The Jets were outclassed Monday night when they were beaten 23-3 at home by the Cleveland Browns in a game that saw New York get down to its third quarterback on the depth chart with Sam Darnold (mono) out and Trevor Siemian (ankle) leaving in the early going.

New York's loss to Cleveland came one week after it blew a 16-point lead to the Buffalo Bills in a 17-16 defeat. In addition to losing the game, the Jets lost a pair of key defensive players to injury in linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, both of whom didn't play against the Browns.

That essentially left Adams as the only game in town on defense in terms of elite players, but he couldn't slow down Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the talented Cleveland offense on his own.

Adams was selected by New York with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he has quickly developed into one of the NFL's top safeties.

After recording 82 tackles, six passes defended and two sacks as a rookie, Adams broke out with 115 tackles, 12 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and one interception en route to a Pro Bowl nod last season.

While Adams hasn't spoken out against the Jets, expressing dismay via social media has become a trend in the NFL recently. After being a healthy scratch for each of the Dallas Cowboys' first two games, defensive end Taco Charlton tweeted, "Free me," on Monday before deleting it, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

After defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard tweeted the following:

Adams hasn't been outwardly critical, but given how badly the Jets have struggled thus far, fans and media members are looking closely for any signs of unrest.

With Darnold, Mosley, Williams and Siemian all on the shelf and Luke Falk potentially in line to start at quarterback for the Jets against the New England Patriots in Week 3, the misery in the Big Apple may just be getting started.