Start 'Em or Sit 'Em for Fantasy Football Week 3

0 of 10

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Well that was a week.

Injuries blew through the NFL like a typhoon in Week 2, leaving many a fantasy season in ruins. Serious injuries felled two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers (elbow surgery) and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (thumb surgery). As if those setbacks weren't bad enough, they cast a cloud across any number of other players, whether it's running backs Alvin Kamara and James Conner or receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Thomas.

Oh, and Conner's knee is banged-up, because of course it is.

Just two weeks into the season, lots of fantasy teams are in a full-on scramble drill. Squads that are sitting at 0-2 are in danger of letting the season get away from them before the calendar hits October. As the injuries ramp up, so does the panic level.

Every lineup decision is that much more important.

To help folks get their campaigns back on track—or keep it there—I've combed through the start/sit questions posted on the Bleacher Report app to get the right guys in Week 3 lineups.

In news that should surprise no one, we kick things off with the quarterbacks.

Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, and he'll solve your problems live. Submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.