Brendan Rodgers Doesn't 'Worry' About James Maddison, Manchester United Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said he doesn't worry despite the increase in rumours linking midfielder James Maddison with a transfer to Manchester United.

Maddison, 22, has been an important member of the Leicester XI since he joined from Norwich City in June 2018, increasing talk of a move to one of the Premier League's elite.

Former Reds boss Rodgers has been a success since he replaced Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium in February. Asked about Maddison's situation, the Northern Irishman told reporters he has enough experience to be calm regarding transfer gossip:

"I don't worry. It's natural in the game. It's going to happen. If you're at one of the so-called top clubs, you'll always look elsewhere for the best players, and when you're a club like Leicester you'll always be in danger of losing your top players. That's football.

"All we can do is create an environment here for them to develop and improve and then if something happens in the future that's out of your control, then that's the way it works."

Rodgers continued to say he "gets it" in regards to players having their heads turned. Combined with the financial benefits of a big move, he added "that in a short career is maybe something that is too hard to turn down."

United beat Leicester 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday, when £80 million United signing Harry Maguire faced his old team-mates, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a good chance to analyse Maddison firsthand.

The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell backed up reports the creative midfielder is being targeted for next summer:

Paul Hirst of The Times (h/t Mirror's Rich Jones) wrote United wanted Maddison this past summer but appreciated Leicester were unlikely to sell both him and centre-back Maguire in the same window. It's also reported the Red Devils expect the midfielder to cost in excess of £60 million in 2020.

The player has said he was "more of a Man United fan" when he was younger and idolised Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at the club.

Broadcaster Geoff Peters recently wondered why Maddison—who was in the recent senior England squad—hasn't made more of an impact on the international stage:

Rodgers will cherish Maddison's talents for as long as they're in his team, though he sounded accepting that may not be permanent.