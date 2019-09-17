Baron Corbin Ready to Thrive as King of the Ring and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

Baron Corbin has quietly amassed one of the best 2019s of any Superstar on the WWE roster.

He has developed the finest heel persona in the company, retired Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35, challenged for the Universal Championship at consecutive pay-per-views and been a general thorn in the side of the WWE Universe.

His incredible run culminated Monday night with a show-stealing, television match-of-the-year candidate against Chad Gable in which he defeated the former Olympian to win the 2019 King of the Ring.

Corbin's victory in the tournament was brilliant in that he adds to his already nuclear heat by defeating an underdog babyface fans had emotionally invested in. They bought into Gable's journey and wanted desperately to see him emerge as the winner.

The former Raw general manager snuffed out those dreams, though, adding a title that will spawn the latest chapter of his push to his resume.

Corbin thrived in his position of power, becoming more over and despised by fans than he had ever been to that point. Throwing around power suited him well and made him the megaheel he developed into.

As King of the Ring, expect a delusional Lone Wolf to entice fans into louder boos and more passionate jeers by talking down to them, denouncing them and trying to spawn his newfound royalty into opportunities further up the card.

The "King" gimmick is one that worked for Randy Savage and Harley Race once upon a time, and earned Booker T one of his greatest runs in WWE. Hopefully, it can do the same for the corrupt and dastardly Corbin, who will thrive with the crown.