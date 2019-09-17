Odell Beckham Already Lifting Baker Mayfield, Browns—but Will It Be Enough?

Elsa/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is a superstar wide receiver and an incomparable talent, but his inclusion to the Cleveland Browns offense isn't enough to make the team realize its outsize expectations this season. Only an improved effort from the entire squad will push the long-time doormat into legitimate contender status.

Monday's performance during the Browns' 23-3 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife stadium reminded everyone how special Beckham is. His return to the Big Apple after being traded this offseason featured a pair of staggering highlight catches that show why the Browns are significantly better with him in the lineup, though his presence alone won't be enough against the league's elite.

"Not losing sight of a win is a win," quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the contest. "... We absolutely need to play better."

The Browns are still building an overall offensive identity that features Beckham, Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, tight end David Njoku and fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The first step in doing so is devising a scheme to maximize the roster's star player, which Cleveland has done. The Browns targeted Odell Beckham Jr. 21 times through the first two games, and he ranks fourth overall with 232 receiving yards.

Second, Beckham must build a rapport with Mayfield. This remains a work-in-progress, but Sunday's effort shows a burgeoning symbiotic relationship necessary to become an elite quarterback-receiver tandem. These things take time, countless reps and experience together in game situations. Imagine how good Beckham and Mayfield will be over time based on Monday's performance.

"I think I'm in a better physical and mental space than I've ever been in my life," Beckham told reporters.

The receiver's speed and ridiculous catch radius make life easier for a gunslinger like Mayfield. Pinpoint accuracy isn't always necessary when targeting Beckham. He makes the spectacular look routine, as he did with a one-handed, 33-yard sideline snag during the Browns' opening drive.

Beckham's unique style can be both a blessing and a curse. Later in the contest, Mayfield decided to force a pass into coverage. A tipped ball resulted in the quarterback's fourth interception this season.

Sometimes, a quarterback will attempt a pass because he trusts his receiver. Other times, the quarterback could have just checked down and taken an easy completion.

The quarterback found the easy throw during the biggest play of the contest.

Mayfield took a designed run and turned it into a run-pass option because the Jets had soft zone coverage, which Beckham easily split for an 89-yard touchdown scamper.

"It was a called run, and then and adjustment by Baker and Odell," Kitchens told reporters.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver turned a simple check at the line of scrimmage into the longest touchdown on the road in Browns history since joining the NFL, per Sportnet Stats. In doing so, Beckham also became the fastest player to score a touchdown this season at 21.7 MPH, according to NFL Next Gen Stats (via ESPN's Jake Trotter). Amazingly, he achieved this feat while cramping throughout the contest.

"That's why you give him the ball," the quarterback told reporters of his favorite target.

The allure of the big play can be tempting, and Mayfield continues to work toward finding that balance because he clearly wants to push the ball downfield as much as possible. Little plays can turn into something special, as Beckham showed.

Problems appear at this juncture because the rest of the offense is stuck in neutral.

During Week 1, protection issues came to the forefront when the Tennessee Titans sacked Mayfield five times and hit the quarterback on seven more occasions. The Browns employed 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) on 92 percent of their snaps, according to Sharp Football's Warren Sharp. The grouping allows a team to keep is playmakers on the field yet minimizes opportunities for max protection, thus leaving the offensive tackles on an island.

The Titans exposed the Browns' biggest deficiency: Cleveland's offensive tackles.

Adjustments came a week later with far more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers) usage, slide protection to help out right tackle Chris Hubbard and different protection schemes with the running backs.

The final step—one the Browns have yet to figure it out—is where everyone else fits into the puzzle. Clearly, the coaching staff started the process against the Jets and built a better overall game plan.

But Landry has yet to be a significant contributor with seven catches for 99 yards through two games. Chubb was an afterthought in the first contest; he became a focal point in Week 2 with a couple of significant carries, including a 19-yard touchdown run, but he averaged only 3.4 yards per tote. Njoku and the team's third receiver, Rashard Higgins, haven't really figured into the equation as they deal with injuries. Running back Kareem Hunt, who led the league with 1,327 rushing yards in 2017, will eventually return from his eight-game suspension, too.

All of these weapons can be a very good problem to have if everyone figures out how to play together.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Right now, the Browns haven't, the offense bogs down for stretches, and Mayfield doesn't look consistently comfortable. He's fallen off some throws and bailed from the pocket. The usually accurate passer missed some open opportunities and threw a few uncharacteristically bad balls.

The lack of rhythm found within this group should be alarming considering the Browns upcoming slate of games. Cleveland faces a brutal five-game stretch against the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Those squads own a combined 10-0 record.

Beckham can be great this season and everything the Browns wanted when the organization dealt for the elite playmaker but still not be enough to propel the franchise toward its ultimate goal: winning the division, making the playoffs and entering the Super Bowl hunt.

Opponents can handle the wide receiver with the old Michael Jordan rule: Let Beckham have his but don't let others beat you and the Browns will lose.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.