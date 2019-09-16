Le'Veon Bell, Robby Anderson Fantasy Outlook After Trevor Siemian Ankle Injury

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Jets are already down to their third quarterback of 2019, which might be bad news for any fantasy football owners who are relying on Le'Veon Bell.

Sam Darnold missed Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns with mononucleosis. Then Trevor Siemian exited in the second quarter after Myles Garrett hit him. The Jets confirmed Siemian suffered an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he'll undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

That leaves Luke Falk as the starter.

Falk performed well, going 20-of-25 for 198 yards through the air.

Bell was his preferred target. The three-time Pro Bowler had 61 receiving yards on 10 receptions, getting 10 targets. He also had 21 carries for 68 yards on the ground.

Siemian's injury doesn't change the fantasy calculus for Bell. He's a must-start in any format.

The question is whether his production takes a hit. Opposing defenses might key in more on the running game against the Jets until Darnold returns, so more touches may not necessarily mean more yards for Bell.

However, Falk might continue looking his way as a security blanket out of the backfield, which would then boost his receiving numbers. Bell's value in points-per-reception leagues then climbs even higher.

Robby Anderson is unlikely to be as fortunate.

The good news is his 81 receiving yards on four catches is a step up from last week (three receptions for 23 yards).

Jamison Crowder's presence was already enough to eat into some of Anderson's targets. Crowder had 14 receptions in Week 1.

Things aren't going to get any better with Falk under center since the Jets may be wary of opening up the playbook for risky downfield throws.

Without Darnold, Anderson is probably staying on the bench in standard leagues.