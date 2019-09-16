Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade Rumors: Cowboys, Steelers, Eagles, More Interested

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins lost their first two games by a combined score of 102-10, and the on-field product for the 2019 season may get even worse in the near future.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick will "likely" be traded by Tuesday. He noted the Dolphins expect to receive first-round "value" in exchange for the Alabama product and listed the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks among those teams "in the mix."

Miami is clearly rebuilding, but Fitzpatrick is the type of talent rebuilding teams so often covet. He is just 22 years old and was the No. 11 overall pick in last year's NFL draft. Young playmakers and draft capital is the surest way to turn things around, and Fitzpatrick fits the mold of young talent.

The free safety is also under contract through the 2022 season.

However, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the Dolphins gave the defensive back permission to seek a trade. The report also pointed out Fitzpatrick has grown frustrated the Dolphins asked him to play multiple positions in a fluctuating role.

The Dolphins already added a 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and 2021 second-round pick from the Houston Texans as part of the trade package that sent offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans, and trading Fitzpatrick would likely give them at least one more valuable draft pick to add to the list.

They have not been competitive this season in an 0-2 start and new head coach Brian Flores can use all the picks he can get, but Fitzpatrick would be a valuable addition to any secondary.

The 6'1", 207-pound New Jersey native tallied 80 tackles and two interceptions during his rookie campaign and already has 12 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in the first two games this year.