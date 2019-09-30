WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Starting off one of the biggest weeks in wrestling history, Monday Night Raw debuted its season premiere for the September 30 edition of the red brand.

While SmackDown on Fox was certain to see radical changes, Raw had its own promise of change on the horizon.

Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and Jerry Lawler formed a brand new commentary team to call important matches particularly Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio for the Universal Championship and Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss.

With a new set and look though, this couldn't just be like any other night. It had to be bigger than ever, setting the stage for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 on Sunday as well.

Brock Lesnar promised to appear. The Miz booked Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair for Miz TV. The possibilities of anyone and everyone stepping up was obvious.

Anything was possible for this jam-packed edition of Monday Night Raw.