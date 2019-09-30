WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30October 1, 2019
Starting off one of the biggest weeks in wrestling history, Monday Night Raw debuted its season premiere for the September 30 edition of the red brand.
While SmackDown on Fox was certain to see radical changes, Raw had its own promise of change on the horizon.
Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and Jerry Lawler formed a brand new commentary team to call important matches particularly Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio for the Universal Championship and Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss.
With a new set and look though, this couldn't just be like any other night. It had to be bigger than ever, setting the stage for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 on Sunday as well.
Brock Lesnar promised to appear. The Miz booked Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair for Miz TV. The possibilities of anyone and everyone stepping up was obvious.
Anything was possible for this jam-packed edition of Monday Night Raw.
Brock Lesnar Crosses the Line by Attacking Rey and Dominic Mysterio
Rey Mysterio opened the show to address how important it was to him that he was getting a Universal Championship match. He talked up Dominic at ringside, who had helped him overcome his doubts.
Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance to attack The Master of the 619. He was not satisfied with just taking out Mysterio, pulling Dominic into the ring for a series of suplexes of his own. The Beast Incarnate kept attacking even as officials got involved until he was satisfied.
Dominic was stretchered out while The Beast was questioned by authorities backstage for his actions. In an interview later, Seth Rollins promised Mysterio would get his title shot when he was ready. Before the main event, Paul Heyman apologized for Lesnar's actions and promised he would be WWE champion.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a weird opening to the night that stretched the boundaries of all that was believable. No one got involved for minutes on end as The Beast attacked a non-wrestler. It did not help that there was no heat between Mysterio and Lesnar before tonight.
Still, it was a good way to use Lesnar and make a memorable statement to start the show. He crossed a line that should never be crossed, and it even began to make Heyman worry about the stability of his client.
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
With Bayley and Nikki Cross barred from ringside, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss continued their growing rivalry while Becky Lynch watched on commentary.
The Boss struggled against The Goddess and pretended to call for back-up from The Hugger. This distracted Bliss enough for Banks to kick her in her knee and roll her up with a handful of tights for three.
The Man charged down to the ring, and her Hell in a Cell challenger bailed out of the ring. Lynch promised Banks would have no place to run on Sunday, and she would make her suffer.
The Boss stole a microphone from Maria Kanellis backstage and ran down Lynch, promising to be the winner inside Hell in a Cell.
Result
Banks def. Bliss by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
Banks and Bliss have an awkward history as rivals over the years, and it showed in this match. They struggled to find chemistry, leading to a flat match and awkward finish. If The Man was not ringside and got involved after the bell, it would have been a complete miss.
Luckily, the heat between Lynch and Banks made this worth the spotlight. It is easy to get excited about what the two women will do inside Hell in a Cell even if the story has not developed at all since their last great match.
Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode vs. Heavy Machinery
The power of Otis and Tucker made this a hard fight for Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode early. The Raw tag team champions though showed their cunning and resilience to get back into the fight.
A furious comeback from Otis almost took the win after a double Caterpillar, but The Showoff saved The Glorious One from the Compactor with a Zig Zag to Tucker. He superkicked Otis and Tucker to set up a Glorious DDT on Tucker, giving the champs the win.
Result
Roode and Ziggler def. Heavy Machinery by pinfall to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was the surprisingly strong match. The tag teams got good time and delivered. Otis and Tucker again showed they are more than a comedy act and pushed Roode and Ziggler to work a stronger title match than on the night they won the titles.
The awkwardly thrown-together team of The Glorious One and The Showoff has gelled well so far. They may truly manage to resurrect each other's careers.
Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan Set a Date at Crown Jewel for a Captain Tag Team Match
The Miz introduced Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart to Miz TV. The Nature Boy quickly got contentious with The Real American until The A-Lister revealed the two would be helming teams for Crown Jewel.
Hogan revealed his team captain Seth Rollins before Flair brought Orton as his captain. The Viper and Beastslayer were about to come to blows before King Corbin got involved. Rusev made the save, and the first two members of Team Hogan cleared the ring.
Backstage, The Bulgarian Brute refused to talk about the absent Lana instead stating that Rollins owed him a title match tonight.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was awkward at its best. It sounded like The Nature Boy had forgotten his entire script, and Hogan and Miz were trying desperately to keep him on track. Even when the legends got out of the way, this still came off poorly.
There's no real reason to get invested in this Crown Jewel elimination tag just weeks ahead of Survivor Series. Nothing is on the line, and Rollins and Orton have no heat with each other at the moment. Rusev's inclusion felt random even with him demanding a title match for helping the champion.
At least the company did not book Hogan vs. Flair for Crown Jewel.
The Viking Raiders vs. The OC
Looking to avenge their loss from last week, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attempted to ground and isolate Erik. A hot tag to Ivar though ended what little momentum The OC had left. The Viking Raiders took the win when Ivar connected with a diving splash for the win.
Result
Raiders def. OC by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fine tag team match, but the crowd was not remotely interested. It didn't help that the two teams had the same match last week. The victory for The Raiders mattered when it felt like a upset. This time, it was just the obvious repeat.
It's as if the company is quietly writing off this feud. Clearly, The OC have already become about as relevant as they were before they aligned with AJ Styles. Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders likely dethrone Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler soon.
Ricochet vs. Cesaro
Cesaro interrupted Kayla Braxton as she was talking about the fallout from Rey Mysterio and Dominic getting attacked. He stated he would gladly be the next man to throw around Dominic. Ricochet took umbrage with the comments and challenged The Swiss Superman.
While Cesaro dominated the action early on, all it took was a sudden West Coast Pop for The One and Only to take the three count.
Result
Ricochet def. Cesaro by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
While Ricochet and Cesaro are too good to have a bad match, the pairing has lost its luster. It is now far too clear who matters of the two. The One and Only keeps winning, and The Swiss Superman is piling up losses at an alarming rate.
This did not help either man, and it becomes more and more likely Cesaro will be doing the job for Dominic sooner rather than later.
Bray Wyatt Espouses the Horrors of Hell in a Cell on the Firefly Fun House
Rambling Rabbit passed away to open the Firefly Fun House, but the puppets were more concerned about Hell in a Cell. They worried about the horror that The Fiend would inflict on The Beastslayer. Bray Wyatt considered asking The Fiend to be nice to Rollins before laughing at the idea.
Grade
A-
Analysis
As always, the Firefly Fun House is a quick and entertaining diversion from the main product. Even though it can feel like Wyatt is repeating the same key lines, it's far more interesting and effective than the slog of typical promos.
Even the most innocuous lines hold a sinister edge when they come from Wyatt, and the way he shows pity for his opponent makes it feel all the more clear what horrors he plans to inflict upon the champion.
United States AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander
AJ Styles came out fast and angry against Cedric Alexander. The cruiserweight fought back though and seemed to be closing in on a victory with each near fall. Just as he looked poised though, The Phenomenal One planted him with a Styles Clash to take the win.
Result
Styles def. Alexader by pinfall to retain the WWE United States Championship
Grade
B
Analysis
This was another fun sprint from these two, who deserved to get so much more time to deliver. At this point, there's no real argument that Styles is better, so this feud should be over. It's surprising that it lasted this long.
This would have been a nice time to pull a surprise upset, but WWE is dead set on The Phenomenal One carrying the United States Championship for months to come.
Natalya vs. Lacey Evans
Lacey Evans used every shortcut possible to come out with the win over Natalya. Just as The Queen of Harts was fighting back into the match, The Sassy Southern Belle caught her with a rake to the eyes then rolled her up with a handful of tights for the win.
Afterward, The Lady planted Natalya with the Woman's Right.
Result
Evans def. Natalya by pinfall
Grade
D-
Analysis
The sooner these two are no longer feuding, the better. Natalya does not have the natural ability to elevate Evans, so their matches are slogs to sit through.
Hopefully, this win will end it. Perhaps Evans can find a more interesting rival after the next WWE draft. At this point, many women deserve the spotlight she has more than she does.
Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Rusev
Randy Orton and King Baron loomed on the stage as Seth Rollins fought Rusev for the Universal Championship. In an athletic and physical encounter, The Beastslayer fought with all he had to keep his title.
The Bulgarian Brute caught Rollins diving with the Machka Kick, but Bobby Lashley returned and brought out Lana. He and the Ravishing Russian made out in front of Rusev until the lights went out and The Fiend choked out the champion with a mandible claw.
Result
Rollins vs. Rusev goes to a no contest; Rollins retains the Universal Championship
Grade
C-
Analysis
Rollins and Rusev were having a solid title match together before it all went bad. Rusev and Lana are a strong pairing that did not need to be broken up. The last time this happened, it was an absolute mess, and Bobby Lashley isn't going to elevate it.
This should not have closed the show. Luckily, Wyatt turned out the lights and reminded everyone about what really matters.