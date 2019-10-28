Jets' C.J. Mosley to Miss 5-6 Weeks with Groin Injury

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will miss 5-6 weeks after seeing a specialist for his groin injury.

Jets head coach Adam Gase confirmed the timeline to reporters Monday.

Mosley suffered the groin injury in the team's Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, causing him to leave the game early and miss the next four games. Mosley returned to the team for a Week 7 matchup with the New England Patriots and did not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

This came after the 27-year-old missed only three games in his five years with the Baltimore Ravens.

When healthy, Mosley has proved to be an elite talent with four Pro Bowl selections in his first five years in the NFL. The first-rounder out of Alabama was also named second-team All-Pro in each of those seasons.

After signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets, it took less than five minutes into the season to prove his worth with a pick-six against Josh Allen:

The injuries have been a problem, however, and New York once again has to play without one of its top defensive players.

Rookie fifth-round pick Blake Cashman should see an increased role at middle linebacker for as long as Mosley is unavailable.