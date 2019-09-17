The Best NBA Iso Scorer at Every Position

1 of 5

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

You might think the Golden State Warriors' commitment to the beautiful game—a style predicated on movement of player and ball—would keep Stephen Curry out of this discussion.

You'd be wrong.

While not quite the quantity iso scorer as some of his positional peers, the two-time MVP's iso quality is unmatched. Last season, he paced all point guards who ran 50-plus isolations with 1.08 points per possession (90th percentile). Over the prior three years, he never ranked lower than sixth at the position and twice ranked in at least the league's 94th percentile.

He has the toolkit needed to skewer defenders one-on-one. He dribbles with the skill and showmanship of an expert juggler, and he's both a shooting and passing threat at any time. Even though he's not the most explosive athlete, he consistently grades out as an elite point-blank finisher (career 64.6 percent shooter within three feet) thanks to a pillow-soft touch and an ability to work angles like a billiards pro.

Would his iso efficiency falter if Golden State went to that look more often? Perhaps, but maybe the lack of exposure simply hurts his quantity. Judging by his absurd three-level shooting (he's even at 45.3 percent from midrange for his career) and crafty shot-creating (fewer than 33 percent of his career two-pointers have been assisted), he could challenge for the league lead in iso points if he wanted.

Honorable Mention

There are unconfirmed reports the U.S. military has tried to find a way to weaponize Kyrie Irving's handles. Tack on a career 39.0 percent three-point stroke, and he's on a tiny list of the league's top isolation assassins.

Chris Paul and Damian Lillard sit a half-tier behind Irving, and if Isaiah Thomas never hurt his hip, he'd be deep in this discussion, too. In 2016-17, Thomas not only led all point guards with 1.12 points per isolation possession, but he also landed in the league's 96th percentile.