WWE Rumors on Hell in a Cell Matches, Luke Harper's Return and Usos to SmackDown

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Sasha vs. Becky, Fiend vs. Rollins Planned for Cell

Not that there is any surprise after Clash of Champions, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc) reported Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and The Fiend vs. Seth Rollins are the two Hell in a Cell matches set for next month's eponymous pay-per-view.

Lynch and Banks set up their trip to the cell with a non-finish during their Clash of Champions match, punching each other on a mustard-filled trip through the arena that ended in a Lynch disqualification. If you're pinpointing exactly when someone will jump off the structure this year, it will absolutely be in this match and 100 percent be Sasha Banks getting an iconic moment to cement her comeback.

The Fiend-Rollins match could be a lot of fun, but there's reason to be wary. Bray Wyatt's old character grew stale because WWE never seemed willing to allow him to win a feud clean. By the end of his run in the original iteration of the character, everyone had grown tired of the sneak attack-longwinded promo-take a loss cycle he'd been mired in for years.

Rollins has defeated Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman over the last two months. Having him take a loss to The Fiend in a brutal Hell in a Cell match is a perfect way to set up the character as the most threatening heel they've had since Kane debuted.

Harper-Rowan vs. Reigns-Bryan Being Planned for HIC PPV

The other surprise return from Clash of Champions was Luke Harper, who helped his fellow Bludgeon Brother pummel Roman Reigns and get the victory in their no disqualification match. Harper's return was a legitimate surprise because he'd been a healthy scratch for months, so much so that it seemed like he was just riding out his contract before leaving the company.

Meltzer reported (h/t Middleton) Harper was contacted by WWE for his return Friday, though he'd been training for "weeks" for an upcoming angle. It's expected that Harper will team with Rowan and take on Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell.

Bryan will have to do some legwork to retcon his "New" Daniel Bryan status to make teaming with Reigns seem plausible. Bryan's whole angle in this feud has been about hating liars, and Reigns has been understandably suspicious that Bryan has had nothing to do with the attacks.

It would seem the logical conclusion here is a swerve where Bryan was the mastermind all along, setting up Reigns to take an even bigger fall at HIAC before giving fans what would be an anticipated Bryan-Reigns feud.

Or they could just be turning Bryan face ahead of the switch to Fox and speeding up the transition by doing a straight partnership with Reigns.

Usos Returning Soon, Likely to SmackDown

Meltzer (h/t Middleton) also noted that the Usos, who have been absent from television for the better part of two months, are preparing for a return. The tag team was written off television after Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence in Florida in late July.

Meltzer added that it's possible the Usos are part of the WWE draft taking place next month, or they could simply be moved to SmackDown without comment as part of the transition to Fox.