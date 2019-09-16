Mason Rudolph, Juju Smith-Schuster Fantasy Outlook After Roethlisberger's Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lines up against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Associated Press

Fantasy football players who have Pittsburgh Steelers skill-position players on their roster received a tough bit of news Monday.

The Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin announced that veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be out for the season with an elbow injury. That means Mason Rudolph will step into the starting quarterback role, and it also means the team's receivers—most notably JuJu Smith-Schuster—will take a hit to their fantasy value.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    More AB Allegations Reported

    Antonio Brown accused of sexual misconduct by second woman in Sports Illustrated exclusive

    NFL logo
    NFL

    More AB Allegations Reported

    Antonio Brown accused of sexual misconduct by second woman in Sports Illustrated exclusive

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Could This Year's Dolphins Be the Worst Team in NFL History?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Could This Year's Dolphins Be the Worst Team in NFL History?

    Liam McKeone
    via The Big Lead

    Week 2 Report Card: Eli's Time Coming to an End

    Our experts grade the biggest storylines from the week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 2 Report Card: Eli's Time Coming to an End

    Our experts grade the biggest storylines from the week

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Are the Cowboys the Class of the NFC?

    @MikeTanier makes the case, and gets to all of Week 3's biggest storylines

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Are the Cowboys the Class of the NFC?

    @MikeTanier makes the case, and gets to all of Week 3's biggest storylines

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report