WWE Raw Preview: Clash of Champions Fallout and More from September 16

On the heels of a Clash of Champions pay-per-view that saw titles change hands, feuds intensify and a dangerous new contender to the Universal Championship make his presence felt, the Superstars of Raw hit the USA Network airwaves Monday for a show that will waste little time planting the seeds for the October 6 Hell in a Cell extravaganza.

After weeks of gutsy performances and hard-fought battles, who will emerge from the King of the Ring tournament with his arm raised in victory?

How will Seth Rollins respond to The Fiend's stunning attack at the end of Sunday's event?

What else can fans expect from what should be a newsworthy broadcast?

Already Announced

King of the Ring Finals: Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin

A Fiendish Challenger for Seth Rollins

The closing moments of the Clash of Champions event saw The Fiend appear from out of nowhere, drop Seth Rollins with Sister Abigail and then put him to sleep with the dreaded mandible claw. It was confirmation of the masked enigma's intentions to challenge for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Hell in a Cell spectacular, a show whose general tone fits the character well.

The question now is whether The Fiend sees his television time increased leading into the match or if he continues to be a special attraction of sorts, leaving the Firefly Funhouse incarnation of Bray Wyatt to sell the match.

Rollins will likely have a response to the attack that left him unconscious following another successful title defense. He will be loud, he will demand The Fiend come from the shadows to face him like a man, only to find that side of Wyatt is otherworldly. He is the stuff of nightmares and a supernatural force fans have not seen since the height of The Undertaker.

Look for The Beastslayer to find that out the hard way as WWE Creative delicately handles a Fiend character with the potential to be something truly transcendent if it avoids typical and formulaic storyline tropes and overexposure.

King of the Ring Finals

Chad Gable has become the breakout star of the King of the Ring tournament, an underdog whose path to the finals has been the most engaging story of the entire ordeal. Monday night, he can pay his journey off by following in the footsteps of idol Kurt Angle and winning the tournament.

In his path? The best heel in all of WWE, Baron Corbin, who is looking to add to his list of accomplishments by claiming the crown and turning Gable's dream run into a nightmare.

History dictates that this is the time for Corbin to win and use the king gimmick to earn even more heat en route to a significant push, yet the Gable story has caught such fire with fans that failing to capitalize on it now could cost WWE a breakout star.

There has been no real indication as to whom will emerge victoriously but the story of the underdog versus the oppressive, despised heel should make for a red-hot match fans are more than invested in emotionally.

What's Next for Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks' much-anticipated battle at Clash of Champions ended in controversy when The Man errantly swung a steel chair and connected with the referee, drawing a disqualification. That did not stop champion and challenger from continuing their war, fighting all over the arena before Lynch unloaded on her rival with a barrage of chair shots.

The indecisive finish, coupled with the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, would seem to suggest Lynch and Banks will settle their differences inside the namesake structure. How they get there will be answered, at least partially, beginning Monday.

Expect Banks to regain her heat after being left lying in Charlotte. Whether she has assistance from SmackDown women's champion Bayley or not is the question.