WWE Clash of Champions 2019: Kofi Is Strongest Champ in Years and More Hot Takes

If you had mentioned that Kofi Kingston would be the strongest, smartest-booked WWE champion the company has produced in years, you may have been greeted by laughter. Here we are though, five months into his reign, and Kingston has developed into just that, thanks to some stellar creative decisions.

Kingston has been presented as a fighting champion who puts the title on the line against all comers, instinctively accepting challenges even if they don't necessarily bode well for him on the surface.

Resiliency, toughness and a desire to continue his monumental run atop SmackDown Live have led him to withstand the oppressive onslaughts of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and as we saw Sunday at Clash of Champions, Randy Orton.

Kingston's win over Orton not only legitimized his reign, it continued the trend of WWE Creative treating Kingston like an elite star who accepts challenges, beats his opponents and elevates both his star and the title as a result.

Not since John Cena's year-long reign from September 2006 through 2007 has a babyface champion been presented as strongly, as tough and as intelligently as Kingston has.

So strongly, in fact, that the blue brand now lacks credible challengers beyond Roman Reigns for Kingston to defend his gold against. That is a good problem to have, but one that will have to be addressed as soon as Tuesday night.