NASCAR at Las Vegas 2019 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Wins; Advances to 2nd Round

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 15: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. advanced to the next round of the 2019 NASCAR playoffs with a victory in the South Point 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Truex dominated late, leading 32 laps and cruising to his fifth checkered flag. He finished 4.173 seconds ahead of second-place Kevin Harvick.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

