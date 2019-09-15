NASCAR at Las Vegas 2019 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Wins; Advances to 2nd Round

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. advanced to the next round of the 2019 NASCAR playoffs with a victory in the South Point 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Truex dominated late, leading 32 laps and cruising to his fifth checkered flag. He finished 4.173 seconds ahead of second-place Kevin Harvick.

