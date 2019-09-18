Cowboys News: Taco Charlton Released by Dallas After Not Finding Trade Partner

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have announced they released defensive end Taco Charlton after less than three years with the team on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news.

Dallas had been discussing trades involving the 2017 first-round pick prior to Week 2, per Rapoport, but the squad was clearly unable to find a reasonable deal.

Jane Slater of NFL Network noted the player also requested a trade and "both sides want a fresh start."

Charlton was a healthy scratch in each of his team's first two games this season, struggling to get onto the field despite Robert Quinn serving a suspension. Owner Jerry Jones also immediately turned the attention to Quinn when asked about a possible Charlton trade.

"I know there is some discussion. We don't get into that," Jones said in Week 2, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "I am really exciting about getting Robert Quinn back. That is really big for us."

Meanwhile, the Cowboys used a variety of other players on the defensive line, including Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and rookie fifth-round pick Joe Jackson.

It showed Charlton was low on the depth chart despite starting seven of 11 games played in 2018. The latest transaction likely won't affect Dallas' rotation on the defensive line either this season or going forward.

On the other hand, the 24-year-old should get a chance at a fresh start with a new team after a disappointing few years with the Cowboys. He could also provide some great value for an organization willing to take a chance on him.

Charlton only totaled four sacks over his first two seasons, but he was able to get quick pressure when given the opportunity as a rookie:

He also played well against the run in 2018, including his five tackles for a loss. Considering his production at the college level with 10 sacks his senior season at Michigan, there are still high hopes for the young player.

Lawrence didn't break out until his fourth year, so you don't want to give up on pass-rushing talent.

If he gets more snaps with whatever team picks him up, Charlton has a chance to finally reach his potential in the NFL.