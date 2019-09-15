Bills' Josh Allen Jokes There's '1 NY Team' After Beating Jets, Giants

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are the kings of New York after beating the New York Jets and New York Giants to open the season, and quarterback Josh Allen had some fun with the start to the campaign following Sunday’s win.

"Um, [there's] one New York team," he joked after the 28-14 victory over the Giants, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "I'm just kidding. But I care about what the Bills are doing, how our teammates respond, how I play. To have a 'C' on my chest and to go out there and put everything on the line for those guys is what I'm striving to do."

Louis-Jacques noted Allen is only the fourth quarterback in league history to defeat the Jets and Giants on the road in back-to-back weeks.

Allen technically has a point. The Giants and Jets practice and play their home games in New Jersey, which means the Bills are the only NFL team that plays in New York state.

The Wyoming product went 24-of-37 for 254 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground in the season-opening win against the Jets. He directed a comeback victory after his team fell behind 16-0 in the first half, and he found John Brown for the game-winning 38-yard score with three minutes remaining.

He followed that effort by going 19-of-30 for 253 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions while scoring again on the ground during Sunday's win over the Giants. The Bills didn't require the same heroics from Allen in Week 2, but he did lead them on a touchdown drive while nursing a seven-point lead in the final quarter.

Buffalo made Allen its quarterback of the future when it selected him with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. The team is sitting at 2-0 following a disappointing 6-10 effort in 2018 and is looking to make the playoffs for just the second time since the 1999 campaign.

Allen has already endeared himself to Bills fans by calling the team the only one in New York. A playoff appearance would only further bolster his stock locally.