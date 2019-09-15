Aaron Rodgers: Matt LaFleur and I Weren't 'Yelling How Much We Love Each Other'

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

It seems Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur had nothing more than a simple disagreement on the sideline Sunday.

Rodgers was fired up as he headed back to the sideline after the Packers failed to convert a 3rd-and-16 with 30 seconds remaining in the first half. He animatedly gestured and looked to be letting his rookie head coach have it, but the 35-year-old let reporters know after Green Bay's 21-16 win over Minnesota that it wasn't all that serious:

Green Bay's 2-0 start to the season figures to help any tensions, perceived or actual, between Rodgers and LaFleur, who spent time at some point during Sunday's contest with his two-time MVP on the bench to make sure they're on the same page:

The Packers started 2019 with a 10-3 victory at Chicago to open the NFL regular season. Afterward, spirits were high between Rodgers and LaFleur as the former presented the latter with the game ball for notching his first career win as a head coach:

Growing pains are to be expected with LaFleur in Green Bay. Mike McCarthy served as the Packers head coach beginning in 2006 and ending with his firing in Week 13. If anything, given an exhaustive look at Rodgers' strained relationship with his former coach by Bleacher Report's Ty Dunne, the All-Pro might just be relieved to have a fresh start with LaFleur.

The Packers will host the Denver Broncos in Week 3.