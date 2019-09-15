Arsenal Collapse, Settle for 2-2 Draw vs. Watford in Premier League

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Watford in the Premier League on Sunday at Vicarage Road.

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores, back in the dugout for a second spell at the club, saw his side start the game strongly but fall behind to two strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before half-time.

The Gabon international turned and smashed home the opener on 21 minutes after good work from Sead Kolasinac and tapped home the second from a low cross by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

However, Arsenal gifted Watford a goal back after the restart. Gerard Deulofeu intercepted a poor pass out of defence by Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and the ball broke to Tom Cleverley to rifle home a low shot.

The hosts went in search of an equaliser and levelled from the penalty spot on 81 minutes after David Luiz was penalised for a foul on Roberto Pereyra.

The Argentine stepped up to take the kick and sent goalkeeper Bernd Leno the wrong way to rescue a deserved point for the hosts.

What's Next?

Watford's next fixture is against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal are at Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and then host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, September 22.

