Cowboys Trade Rumors: Taco Charlton Deal Discussed, 'Nothing Is Imminent'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly shopping 2017 first-round pick and defensive end Taco Charlton, according to Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL.com.

Per that report, the Cowboys have had "recent trade talks" and "while nothing is imminent, it could heat up this week. Charlton will be inactive today." It's the second straight week Charlton has been a healthy scratch.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.