Cowboys Trade Rumors: Taco Charlton Deal Discussed, 'Nothing Is Imminent'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton runs a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly shopping 2017 first-round pick and defensive end Taco Charlton, according to Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL.com. 

Per that report, the Cowboys have had "recent trade talks" and "while nothing is imminent, it could heat up this week. Charlton will be inactive today." It's the second straight week Charlton has been a healthy scratch. 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    3 biggest concerns Redskins pose for Cowboys in Week 2

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    3 biggest concerns Redskins pose for Cowboys in Week 2

    Ben Grimaldi
    via Cowboys Wire

    Scouting the Washington Redskins Defense

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Scouting the Washington Redskins Defense

    Blogging The Boys
    via Blogging The Boys

    Cowboys at Redskins: Final Injury Report

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys at Redskins: Final Injury Report

    The Landry Hat
    via The Landry Hat

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Investigating Possible Giants Concussion Protocol Violation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Investigating Possible Giants Concussion Protocol Violation

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report