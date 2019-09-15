Video: Watch LaMelo Ball Drop 21 Points in Illawarra Hawks' NBL Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 22: LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks speaks to media during a NBL media opportunity at The Blackman on August 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Kelly Defina/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is showing out in the NBL preseason.

The NBA hopeful had an excellent game Saturday, scoring 21 points while adding three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes in the Illawarra Hawks' 109-98 win over the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The 6'7" point guard also shot 63 percent from the field, and according to Jack Kovacic of Lonzo Wire, "impressed with his passing, continually kickstarting the Hawks' fast breaks and making smart plays in transition."

It was the second straight preseason game where Ball looked comfortable on the court:

He also showed solid understanding running the pick-and-roll and was excellent both at the rim and from the charity stripe (7-of-7). It's been a solid preseason for Ball, who is looking to prove he's worthy of a lottery pick in next summer's NBA draft.

