Mr. Olympia 2019 Results: Final Info for Brandon Curry, Dexter Jackson, More

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images

The 2019 Mr. Olympia competition may have been devoid of major star power, but those in attendance during the weekend came up big, with Brandon Curry taking the win.

The favourite finished ahead of William Bonac and Hadi Choopan. Veteran Dexter Jackson impressively took fourth place, and Roelly Winklaar came in fifth:

Seven-time winner Phil Heath, defending champion Shawn Rhoden and fan-favourite Mamdouh Elssbiay―better known as Big Ramy―all missed out on the biggest competition of the year.

Curry is the 15th different winner of the competition, as well as the ninth American. The 36-year-old impressed with his symmetry, conditioning and size, especially during a final call out that included the relatively small Bonac and Choopan.

While he had some of the smallest legs in the competition and his back wasn't as defined as some of the other top contenders, his posing routine showed off his tremendous size, especially in his arms and torso:

He also had a solid mid section, a welcome sight at a time when so-called bubble guts have become an issue in the sport.

The 49-year-old Jackson came into the competition in excellent shape, even if his mid section was no match for that of Curry. Despite his age, he still has one of the best physiques in the sport, and his back really stood out:

The top story of this year's competition was undoubtedly, Choopan, however. Per Generation Iron, the Iranian was finally able to make his Mr. Olympia debut after he was handed a visa just weeks ago, and he exceeded expectations.

While he has traditionally competed in the 212 division, he did not look out of place in the Open division, and more than earned his third-placed finish and People's Champion title.

Choopan had some of the best conditioning in the entire event, bringing nearly perfect symmetry and a phenomenal mid section to the table:

Bonac looked just a little bit bigger, beating the Iranian to second place.

Out of the top five, Winklaar was perhaps the biggest disappointment. Blessed with some of the best genetics in the sport, the 42-year-old looked giant, but his lack of conditioning really showed when standing next to some of the other top contenders:

He and Choopan are in a great position to take the next step in next year's competition, providing they can add conditioning and size, respectively. Curry will remain the favourite among this group, however, and a returning Heath will be gunning for a record-tying eighth title.