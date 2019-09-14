Pep Guardiola Defends Nicolas Otamendi After Mistake vs. Norwich City

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Nicolas Otamendi's accident-prone performance was as big a reason as any why Manchester City lost 3-2 away to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. However, Pep Guardiola has defended the Argentinian centre-back.

Otamendi's manager called for perspective when discussing the mistake he made leading to Norwich's third goal. The defender gifted possession to Emiliano Buendia, who teed up Teemu Pukki to score from close range, but Guardiola didn't assign blame, per The Observer's Paul MacInnes: "Nico doesn't really know someone is coming and nobody tells him. Sometimes you know we make mistakes. I think sometimes we forget these guys are human. Football is quick, things can go wrong and I must see what I can do to help them."

Guardiola may have been on the defensive, but Otamendi's gaffe has left the Citizens five points behind leaders Liverpool. It's a tough position to be in, even at this early stage of the season, but the City boss made it clear nothing is settled: "Five points (behind Liverpool) is five points but we are in September. What are we supposed to do? Say: 'It's September and congratulations to Liverpool you are champions?' Not for one second am I going to doubt my players."

It makes sense for Guardiola to mock suggestions Liverpool are already out of sight. After all, City overturned a seven-point deficit to pip the Reds to the title last season.

However, the Citizens benefited from having centre-back Aymeric Laporte underpin a rock-solid defence. Defeat at Carrow Road was City's first game without Laporte, who is set to be on the treatment table until early 2020:

Laporte's absence has left Guardiola with only two fit senior central defenders, Otamendi and John Stones, after Vincent Kompany returned to Anderlecht and Eliaquim Mangala signed for Valencia. To say the holdovers formed an uneasy partnership against the Canaries would be an understatement.

While Guardiola needs to trust natural defenders, there is no escaping the fact both Stones and Otamendi have consistently been guilty of errors:

Norwich getting three goals only underlines City's growing fragility at the back. It's not a problem the Spaniard can solve before the winter transfer window.

Guardiola's only alternative will be to press players from other positions into service as auxiliary defenders. Holding midfielder Fernandinho represents one such option, with the Brazilian enforcer possessing the timing and precision as a tackler to be an asset at the back.

Even at 34, Fernandinho would still add some quickness across the deck for a defence stretched too often by Buendia, Pukki and the rest of the Norwich forward line.

Alternatively, Guardiola could move right-back Kyle Walker into the middle. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been inconsistent at the start of the season, but shuffling him inside would create room for Joao Cancelo, a summer import from Serie A giants Juventus, to start at full-back.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Danilo moved to Turin as part of the deal, taking away another player who could have filled in at centre-back.

Guardiola is staying positive, but the growing problem at the heart of City's defence has the potential to derail the club's bid for a third title in a row.