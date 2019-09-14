Watch Alabama's Najee Harris Hurdle South Carolina Defender, Score Epic TD

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris flashed his big-play ability on a touchdown catch in the first half of Saturday's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

With No. 2 Alabama leading 17-10 in the second quarter, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Harris in the flat, and Harris did the rest, as he broke a tackle and hurdled a defender en route to the end zone:

The 42-yard touchdown grab was Harris' second touchdown catch of the day, and it helped extend Alabama's lead to 24-10.

As of halftime, Harris had five carries for 27 yards and four receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

That type of production was a welcome sight for Alabama fans since Harris had recorded only a modest 120 yards and one score on the ground, as well as one catch for 12 yards, for the season entering Saturday's game.

With Josh Jacobs entering the NFL as a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, Harris entered the 2019 campaign as the clear No. 1 option for head coach Nick Saban at running back.

On the 42-yard touchdown catch, Harris showed why he is deserving of that distinction.