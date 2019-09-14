NASCAR at Las Vegas 2019 Qualifying Results: Clint Bowyer Wins Pole Position

NASCAR at Las Vegas 2019 Qualifying Results: Clint Bowyer Wins Pole PositionSeptember 14, 2019
Clint Bowyer will lead the field Sunday at the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first race of the 2019 NASCAR playoffs.
After the 16-driver playoff field was set last week, Bowyer, who is the No. 15 seed, is in a prime position to make an early statement and gain ground in the standings.
Bowyer earned the pole when he finished his lap in 30.180 seconds, narrowly edging out Daniel Suarez by nine-one-thousandths of a second (30.189).
NASCAR @NASCAR
That was impressive! @ClintBowyer edges @Daniel_SuarezG and rockets to the top in #BuschPole qualifying. https://t.co/7D69T65ZsH
Here's how the field will line up from Las Vegas, via NASCAR.com:
Row 1: Clint Bowyer (pole), Daniel Suarez
Row 2: Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola
Row 3: Kurt Busch, Daniel Hemric
Row 4: Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott
Row 5: Jimmie Johnson, Michael McDowell
Row 6: David Ragan, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 7: Denny Hamlin, William Byron
Row 8: Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece
Row 9: Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski
Row 10: Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch
Row 11: Paul Menard, Joey Logano
Row 12: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr.
Row 13: Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones
Row 14: Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher
Row 15: Matt Tifft, Landon Cassill
Row 16: Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain
Row 17: Corey LaJoie, Garrett Smithley
Row 18: BJ McLeod, J.J. Yeley
Row 19: Reed Sorensen, Joe Nemechek
Row 20: Joey Gase
Sunday will mark almost exactly 12 years to the day since Bowyer last started a race from out in front. He won the pole for the Sylvania 300 event that took place on Sept. 16, 2007.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
First pole for @ClintBowyer since Sept. 2007. 431 starts in-between, but Clint rocketed to the front in qualifying for the #NASCARPlayoffs opener on NBCSN. https://t.co/md0BC67f7v
This could be a good sign for Bowyer because he won that race. A victory Sunday would also be his first of the 2019 season.
Stewart-Haas Racing also has reason to celebrate Saturday's qualifying run:
Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng
For the second time in SHR history, our drivers qualified 1-2-3-4! 💪 @ClintBowyer P1 @Daniel_SuarezG P2 @KevinHarvick P3 @Aric_Almirola P4 The last time we achieved this was last October at Talladega. #BuschPole | #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/khKxPmib8H
The last time Stewart-Haas Racing had the top four drivers in qualifying at the 2018 1000Bulbs.com 500, Aric Almirola won after finishing fourth in qualifying. He will be starting from that spot Sunday in search of his first win since Talladega last year.
One driver likely not celebrating after qualifying is Kyle Busch. The No. 1 seed in the playoff standings had a disappointing 20th-place finish Saturday. One reason for optimism is he's produced strong results at this track in recent years, including a third-place finish at the Pennzoil 400 in March.
If there is a concern for Busch, he has slowed down as the season has gone on. The 2015 NASCAR champion has finished outside the top 10 four times in the past 10 races. His worst finish of the season came last week at the Brickyard 400 (37th place) when he completed just 87 laps because of motor failure.
Busch told Dustin Long of NBC Sports (h/t Yahoo Sports) his run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year gives him confidence this weekend: "We were really fast here [in Las Vegas] in the spring—coulda, woulda, shoulda won the race if it wasn't for speeding on pit road. Hopefully this time around we'll keep it clean and have a shot to win again."
Winning the regular-season point standings did give Busch a 15-point advantage over his playoff competitors. It also helps that Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., who rank second and third in the standings, also had difficult qualifying runs.
Truex, in particular, struggled his way to 24th place. He's looking for his first finish inside the top 12 since the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 11.
The playoff spotlight will amplify the intensity of everything for the next 10 weeks. Busch has been the best driver all season, but he's left things open recently for someone to potentially steal the crown away from him.
Answering CFB's Biggest Questions This Week
❓Will any ranked teams lose? ❓Does WVU get any rushing yards vs. NC State? ❓Will Trevor Lawrence finally stop throwing INTs?