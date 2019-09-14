NBA Agents Reportedly Inform NCAA They Won't Register for Certification Process

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2019

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball second and third round games. Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. Yahoo said Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, that the documents obtained in discovery during the investigation link current players including Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Duke's Wendell Carter and Alabama's Collin Sexton to potential benefits that would be violations of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Agents for NBA players are pushing back against a controversial NCAA proposal about certification requirements. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Players Association will soon transmit a letter to the NCAA signed by NBA agents informing the organization they won't register for the certification process. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

