NBA Agents Reportedly Inform NCAA They Won't Register for Certification Process

NBA Agents Reportedly Inform NCAA They Won't Register for Certification ProcessSeptember 14, 2019
Agents for NBA players are pushing back against a controversial NCAA proposal about certification requirements.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Players Association will soon transmit a letter to the NCAA signed by NBA agents informing the organization they won't register for the certification process.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Agents are certified by union and some states, but are pushing back on NCAA's insistence it should hold regulatory/investigative power on agents. "There's no rational connection between certification process," and NCAA's stated purpose of protecting men's basketball players. https://t.co/7A9GdreuyC
