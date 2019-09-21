Ranking Cody Rhodes' 7 Greatest Moments of WWE and AEW Career

0 of 7

Credit: Thomas Tischio / AEW

Cody Rhodes has accomplished more than most in the world of wrestling at the age of 34.

The American Nightmare joined WWE's main roster in the summer of 2007 and was a world tag team champion within a matter of minutes. By the following year, he had cemented himself as a star by aligning with Randy Orton and becoming a crucial member of The Legacy.

He came close on countless occasions but was never able to live up to his potential in WWE as a main event player and largely enjoyed midcard success for the remainder of his run there. It wasn't until he took a bet on himself and left that he finally started to come into his own as a top-tier talent.

The time he spent on the independent scene saw him become a champion in Ring of Honor, Global Force Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance. He helped to form All Elite Wrestling at the onset of 2019, for whom he doubles as an executive vice president and an in-ring performer.

Although AEW only had its first show only in May, Cody has already produced a slew of stellar matchups and will contend for the AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

Ahead of his highly anticipated match with Sammy Guevara on AEW's TNT premiere in October, let's look back at the greatest moments in the decorated career of Cody Rhodes.