5 Stars Who Will Be Elevated to Superstars in AEW's 1st Year on TNT

0 of 5

Credit: Thomas Tischio / AEW

For as many world renowned athletes as All Elite Wrestling currently has under contract, there is an entire group of up-and-comers that are ready to break out come the show's debut on TNT this October.

Since the launch of the promotion earlier this year, several stars on the AEW roster have gotten themselves over with the audience through their exceptional performances on the monthly pay-per-views. Regardless of whether they won or lost, they were able to stand out in the minds of viewers and leave them wanting more.

Once AEW begins airing weekly on Wednesday nights this fall, the talent of tomorrow will have more chances to maintain momentum and work their way toward championship contention. The additional exposure on TNT will also help fans get more familiar with them.

AEW should spend their first year on network television building up their fresh faces and not relying as much on those who are already established. AEW has done a tremendous job of wrestlers thus far, but the real work has only just begun as far as making them household names.

Thankfully, AEW has its core crop of competitors done and can claim to have one of the better rosters in all of wrestling. Keep an eye out for the following five stars and watch as they emerge as bona fide superstars in the year to come.