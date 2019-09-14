Tammy Abraham's Hat-Trick Leads Chelsea Past Wolves in Premier League Clash

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick and an own goal as Chelsea cruised to a 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues went ahead when Fikayo Tomori scored his first goal for the club with a superb curling shot from distance that flew into the top corner.

Abraham doubled the Blues' lead three minutes later with a neat turn and finish and headed home Chelsea's third four minutes before half-time.

The 21-year-old sealed his hat-trick 10 minutes into the second half. The striker turned past Wolves defender Conor Coady to tuck his shot inside the far post.

Wolves rallied in the second half and pulled one back from Joao Moutinho's corner. Roman Saiss headed goalwards, but Abraham was adjudged to have got the final touch.

Patrick Cutrone pulled another one back for Wolves on 85 minutes from close range with his first Wolves goal, before Mason Mount netted his third of the season in stoppage time.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard switched to a back three of Tomori, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for the trip to Molineux.

The Athletic's Liam Twomey offered his view on the change in formation:

An even first half sparked into life when Tomori broke the deadlock in some style. The 21-year-old raced on to a loose ball and unleashed a ferocious strike that flew past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Tomori also played a role in the second goal three minutes later. The youngster carried the ball forward and found Mount inside the penalty area. The England international went down under pressure, but the ball fell to Abraham to finish clinically.

Abraham's second came after some weak defending from Wolves. The hosts were unable to clear a ball into the box, allowing Marcos Alonso to cross for Abraham to nod home from close range.

Lampard sent on Kurt Zouma for Rudiger, who was making his return from injury, at half-time.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella offered his thoughts on Rudiger's fitness:

The change did little to disrupt Chelsea initially as they went on to add a fourth on 55 minutes. Abraham managed to spin past Coady and made no mistake with a clinical finish:

Yet despite their dominance, Chelsea still could not keep their first clean sheet under Lampard, allowing Wolves to score twice in the closing stages.

Saiss headed home Moutinho's corner to give Wolves supporters something to cheer, although the goal was subsequently awarded to Abraham:

Cutrone then slotted home from close range with five minutes of normal time remaining to make it 4-2 after Kepa Arrizabalaga could only parry Matt Doherty's shot.

Yet Chelsea had the final say with another fine goal by Mount. The England international cut inside and curled a fine finish past Patricio to complete an impressive away win by Lampard's young team.

What's Next?

Chelsea face Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge and then take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Wolves host Braga in the Europa League on Thursday before heading to Crystal Palace on Sunday.