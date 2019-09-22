Early Frontrunners for Men's and Women's WWE Superstars of the Year for 2019

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The men's division of NXT hasn't been as one-sided as the women's, so much so that two Superstars have shared the spotlight, often feuding with each other.

Both Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano have the right to claim this was their year as they've competed for the top spot in the brand for months.

At the start of the year, Gargano captured the North American Championship after defeating Ricochet at TakeOver: Phoenix.

While he dropped the title soon after to Velveteen Dream, he bounced back with some guest shots on Raw and SmackDown alongside Tommaso Ciampa.

The reformed #DIY made it to the semifinal of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and Gargano had a roaring babyface turn that eventually led to him defeating Cole to win the NXT Championship at TakeOver: New York.

But Cole started the year with a prophecy that The Undisputed Era would win all the gold and he was an instrumental leader in facilitating that goal, which came true this past week.

He made it to the semifinal of the Worlds Collide tournament earlier this year and stole Gargano's thunder by taking the NXT Championship from him at TakeOver XXV.

Proving that was not a fluke, Cole followed that by retaining against Gargano in Toronto, Akira Tozawa in the main event of Evolve's 10th anniversary show and against NXT Breakout Tournament winner Jordan Myles.

As if they are two sides of the same coin, both Gargano and Cole share this top spot with such a tight race it's hard to judge which one should be considered the better man.