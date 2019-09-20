Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 PPV

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Kofi Kingston just overcame his biggest obstacle by beating Randy Orton at Clash of Champions to prove he deserves his spot in the main event.

However, there was no time for celebration, because his time as champion is about to end.

Now that Brock Lesnar has officially been named the No. 1 contender and will face Kingston for the WWE Championship on October 4, there is no way The Dreadlocked Dynamo is walking out of SmackDown's debut on Fox with the title still around his waist.

As beloved as the New Day member is with fans across the globe, he's still not the big-name draw Fox and WWE want as the focal point of the blue brand in the new era.

Over the years, no matter how much fans have vented their frustration over The Beast Incarnate holding the title, the WWE hierarchy clearly think he's the best bet as champion.

How will the company help build Kingston over the next two weeks so he doesn't walk into their match as the obvious underdog? Is that even a priority for the company?

Will steps be made to make it a fair contest, with the New Day man actually putting up a fight? Or will WWE take the low road and book The Beast to dominate and humiliate the champion just to reestablish Lesnar in a league far above everyone else?

What is WWE's plan to counteract the backlash if fans are upset about this and decide to protest by tuning out of SmackDown?

Furthermore, how will a WWE Championship match be advertised for Hell in a Cell without spoiling the outcome? Will they rush it the day before the event or will the title not be defended at all on the show?

If Lesnar misses his first pay-per-view as champion following SmackDown's debut on Fox, it will prove yet again WWE has not learned the lessons of putting him on top, and these next few weeks could be leading to certain doom for all parties involved, rather than a ratings boom.