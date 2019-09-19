WWE NXT Results: Superstars Who Made the Biggest Impact on USA Premiere

1 of 6

It's hard not to gush over the talent from this show, as NXT has some of the best wrestlers in sports entertainment. For this particular night, though, some just didn't make our cut.

Velveteen Dream is among the brightest stars in all of WWE and should main-event WrestleMania someday. His role on Wednesday, though, was to drop the North American Championship to Roderick Strong. It was a great fight that he only lost due to interference, but he came up short nevertheless.

The same applies to Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Mia Yim, who played their part in a fantastic opening contest.

Xia Li scored a victory over Aliyah and showed once more how much progress she is making since her first Mae Young Classic match in 2017. Both should be great stars but don't compare to some others on this list.

Pete Dunne was his usual winning self, taking out Arturo Ruas by submission. That's all well and good, but nothing worth a ranking here.

The last Superstars to mention are Matt Riddle and Killian Dain. As two of the featured attractions in the main event, they should have been easy picks, but they underperformed. Street fights should finish a feud, yet they didn't do anything special, and the non-finish was an underwhelming way to cap off the episode.