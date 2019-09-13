Cedric Alexander's Push, Drew McIntyre's Injury, WWE-CMLL Talks in WWE Roundup

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Latest on Alexander's Recent Push

Cedric Alexander's steady ascent on Raw is reportedly the work of Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Heyman is high on Alexander and wants to give him a "slow push" to the "top rung" of the ladder in WWE.

Since beating Drew McIntyre in a match a couple of months ago, Alexander has been a constant presence on Raw. Most recently, he entered into a feud with AJ Styles over the United States Championship.

Alexander pinned Styles in a 10-man tag team match on Monday's episode of Raw, and at Clash of Champions on Sunday, he will face Styles for the title.

With Clash of Champions taking place in Alexander's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, he has a chance to enjoy the biggest moment of his career in front of friends and family.

Given the fact that Styles is likely better off dropping the title in order to move toward the main event, there is ready to believe Alexander is on the verge of becoming United States champion.

If that happens, Alexander could help put the title back on the map thanks to his elite in-ring skills and ability to put on strong matches with virtually anyone.

McIntyre Injury Update

New details have emerged regarding why Drew McIntyre has not been seen on WWE programming since losing to Ricochet in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament on Aug. 26.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), McIntyre recently underwent surgery to repair a lingering injury. The injury was reportedly not bone or muscle related.

Meltzer added that McIntyre was dealing with an illness on the day of his match against Ricochet, but "kept to himself" and worked through it despite the fact that he could "barely get out of bed."

While McIntyre hasn't reached the heights many expected since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in April, he has the size, look and speaking ability to be one of the top heels in the company.

Per Meltzer, it is believed that McIntyre is ready to return now, but is waiting to be cleared by doctors.

Returning after Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view would seemingly be an ideal time since it could allow WWE to position him as a top heel on SmackDown ahead of the show's debut on Fox in October if WWE officials want to go in that direction.

There is little doubt that McIntyre has the potential to be a WWE or Universal champion at some point, and perhaps WWE will begin positioning him for a main event run in the near future provided he gets cleared.

Reported Reason for WWE-CMLL Negotiations

WWE has reportedly been in contact with Mexican wrestling promotion CMLL in an effort to beef up its WWE Network offerings.

According to Planeta Wrestling (h/t Middleton), WWE is in talks with CMLL to gain access to its video library for use on the WWE Network. There is tiered pricing on the way for WWE Network, and it has been rumored that CMLL could be part of a higher tier that would also include content from independent wrestling companies.

Along with AAA, CMLL is the most famous wrestling company in Mexico. The promotion, which was founded in 1933, has been the home to many of the biggest names in the history of Lucha Libre.

El Santo, Blue Demon Jr., Alberto Del Rio, Dr. Wagner Jr., Jushin Thunder Liger, La Parka, Andrade, Ultimo Dragon and Vampiro are just a few of the big names who have competed in CMLL over the years.

Striking a deal with CMLL would undoubtedly be a major coup to WWE in terms of diversifying the Network and attracting a wide array of potential subscribers.

While there is some concern that moving NXT from WWE Network to USA Network could hurt subscriptions moving forward, giving fans an opportunity to watch something unique like CMLL may go a long way toward avoiding a downward trend.

