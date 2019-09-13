Lionel Messi Could Miss Dortmund vs. Barcelona UCL Match Because of Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said on Friday that captain Lionel Messi could miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund because of injury.

Valverde told reporters that the club are not willing to take any risks with the Argentine, who suffered a calf injury in pre-season and is yet to feature for the Spanish champions in 2019-20.

"I am not a doctor but it seems that the scar was opened a little and that made us more cautious. In terms of him being able to return, I don't know if it will be Tuesday or maybe later," he said. "I don't want to say anything to lower expectations, but I find it difficult for Tuesday."

