Lionel Messi Could Miss Dortmund vs. Barcelona UCL Match Because of Injury

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IISeptember 13, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on August 25, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said on Friday that captain Lionel Messi could miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund because of injury. 

Valverde told reporters that the club are not willing to take any risks with the Argentine, who suffered a calf injury in pre-season and is yet to feature for the Spanish champions in 2019-20.

"I am not a doctor but it seems that the scar was opened a little and that made us more cautious. In terms of him being able to return, I don't know if it will be Tuesday or maybe later," he said. "I don't want to say anything to lower expectations, but I find it difficult for Tuesday."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Ronaldo Could Do Something Absolutely Remarkable

    Taking Ali Daei's international record wasn't supposed to be possible. CR7 is close and getting closer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Could Do Something Absolutely Remarkable

    Taking Ali Daei's international record wasn't supposed to be possible. CR7 is close and getting closer

    Barney Ronay
    via the Guardian

    Marcelino Explains Valencia Sacking

    Former coach 'absolutely sure' they fired him for winning the Copa del Rey 🤔

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Marcelino Explains Valencia Sacking

    Former coach 'absolutely sure' they fired him for winning the Copa del Rey 🤔

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    FIFA 20 Soundtrack Is Here 🔥

    J Balvin, GoldLink, BJ the Chicago Kid...EA just dropped a fire playlist 🎧

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    FIFA 20 Soundtrack Is Here 🔥

    J Balvin, GoldLink, BJ the Chicago Kid...EA just dropped a fire playlist 🎧

    Spotify
    via Spotify

    Lacazette Out Until October

    Arsenal confirm forward is out with ankle injury

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lacazette Out Until October

    Arsenal confirm forward is out with ankle injury

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report